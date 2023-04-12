Fort Worth police searching for missing 11-year-old Keyannie Banks
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Keyannie Banks, 11, was last seen in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle at about 9:30 p.m. on April 11.
Banks is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve button-up shirt, black leggings, and brown boots.
Fort Worth police ask that anyone with information about Banks to call them at 817-392-4222.
