Flu surge threatens holiday traditions as cases rise across South Florida

For the last 5 years, Fran and Madison Harris have spent their Christmas morning taking treats to the police and fire station in Pembroke Park near their home.

"My daughter Madison dialed 911 after watching Sesame Street and Elmo dialed 911, so because they came so quickly, I'm like, 'If I ever need you guys, you're right there.' So this is my way, and our way of saying thank you," Fran Harris said.

But this year Fran Harris is hoping Madison feels better in time to continue their tradition.

"My daughter spent the afternoon with her grandmother on Monday and by Tuesday morning, she woke up with the sniffles," Fran Harris said.

And the Harris family isn't alone.

"He got it, he came back from Kindergarten with it, I got it the next day," said Gal Shefer.

The CDC estimates there have been 4.6 million flu cases across the U.S. and 1,900 patients have already died from the flu.

"We are seeing more of influenza A in most of Florida right now," said Dr. Michael Glazier.

Glazier is a pediatrician and the chief medical officer of Bluebird Kids Health. He said we are seeing more influenza-like illness in South Florida.

He said if you're traveling, practice proper handwashing - that means warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

Or use hand sanitizer if you can't get to a sink.

If you don't feel well, particularly if you have a fever and worsening symptoms, Glazier says, skip the get-together.

"I think the other side of Christmas and New Year's, there will continue to be an uptick in cases of influenza-like illness just based on the travel and based on one set of germs 20 miles is different from another ecosystem of germs here," Glazier said.

Harris said her family plans to enjoy the rest of their holiday at home.

"We're going to be in for the holidays, we're not traveling, we're not doing anything, we'll be home, we'll hang around the house, we'll have a blast, and we'll wait until this passes," Harris said.

Doctors said it's not too late to get the flu shot to protect yourself for the rest of the flu season, and prevent hospitalization or death.