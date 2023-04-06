'Find my iPhone' glitch leads angry residents to Richmond man's home

RICHMOND (CBSNewsTexas/KTRK) — A man living in the Houston area says people have been showing up to his door almost nightly, convinced their phones and earbuds are in his house.

A software glitch is causing the popular tracking app "Find my iPhone" to point angry users to the Richmond house, KTRK reports.

Doorbell footage of the incidents shows several visibly upset and frustrated people showing up at his door. One person even threatened that he'd call the police.

But the homeowner, Scott Schuster, says he's never stolen an iPhone or Air Pods.

"I have to wake up and go open the door and explain to them that I don't have their device, and people don't tend to believe you," he says. "I am just saying it doesn't make any sense when the phone is saying it's here."

Schuster, a software engineer, has his theories, but doesn't know exactly why the app is showing his address. He's just as upset as the people coming to his door. With two kids, ages seven and nine, he's starting to worry about his family's safety.

"There's plenty of irrational people in the world that if they are angry, if they're drunk, if they have had a rough night and they lost their phone and thought it was stolen," Schuster says. "That's my biggest concern. Someone coming to the house potentially with a weapon."

He says he's called Apple support, messaged them, and filed reports multiple times since 2022. But so far, nothing seems to be changing.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is looking into the matter.