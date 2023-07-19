Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of North Texas until 8 p.m.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is alerting you to more dangerous heat in your First Alert Forecast. However, a brief break from the heat is on the way.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for North Texas until 8 p.m. this evening. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 113° this afternoon in several communities.

Remember to protect you and your family from this dangerous heat. Drink plenty of water, take breaks while outdoors and check on your pets and elderly neighbors.

As for our sky conditions, we'll see sunny skies and no rain, which means we'll have elevated fire risks for parts of North Texas.

In fact, an Elevated Fire Threat is in effect for areas along and west of I-35 this afternoon through Friday afternoon due to the continued dry, hot conditions and gusty winds to 20 mph. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Thursday will be another hot one. High temperatures will be around 104°. Feels-like temperatures will be around 108°. Heat alerts are likely, so stay tuned. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday will have highs around 102° under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will be around 106° by afternoon.

This weekend, we'll get a brief break from the extreme heat.

A weak cold front will sink into the area Saturday, giving way to slightly "cooler" weather. Highs will drop into the mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday, but we're not expecting a washout. The chance for rain is at 20%.

On Sunday, an isolated shower or storm is possible, but most areas will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

By Monday, highs will be back into the triple digits.