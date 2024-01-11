Everything is bigger in Texas, and so is the Wreckin' Ball's helmets

Wreckin ' Ball super fan is known for his huge helmets at Cowboys games

DALLAS - One Dallas Cowboys superfan starts his tailgate in a storage unit. Gregg Wilson, the man known as "Wreckin' Ball," brought CBS News Texas with him as he decides what to wear to AT&T Stadium this weekend when the Cowboys face off the Green Bay Packers.

"Most people start off with tailgating or going to get food or something to get ready for the big game. For me, this is where my game day experience starts," Wilson said while standing at his storage unit with more than 200 helmets.

He said wearing the helmets gives him to feel like a kid and be goofy for the game.

"When I wear my helmet, it is a fun way to express my passion and my alertness, if you want to call it, to say, 'This is the best team and we have the best fans.'"