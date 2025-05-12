Eagles to open 2025 NFL season against Dallas Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will be opening the 2025 NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4, the NFL announced Monday morning.

The game is set for 8:20 p.m.

The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a dominating 40-22 win at Super Bowl LIX in February, and the team will start the upcoming season against its biggest NFC East rival, the Cowboys, whose quarterback Dak Prescott is returning from a lingering hamstring injury.

This will also be the debut for the Cowboys' new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, who previously served as the team's offensive coordinator.

Saquon Barkley will also be making his return to the Linc after a historic first season and re-signing for a $20.6 million per year annual average value, eclipsing Christian McCaffrey's $19 million AAV. Barkley set the NFL on fire in his first season with the Eagles. He became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards and broke Terrell Davis' regular season and postseason rushing record. He led the NFL in rushing with 2,005 yards on 345 carries and 13 touchdowns.

The full NFL schedule will come out on Wednesday.