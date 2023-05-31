Watch Live: House takes final vote on debt ceiling deal

Washington — The House is voting on a deal to suspend the debt ceiling and limit spending Wednesday night. Should the legislation pass, the Senate would still need to approve it.

Members voted to approve a rule setting the terms for debate on the bill, known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, by a margin of 241 to 187. The rule briefly appeared in danger of failing, with nearly 30 Republicans voting against it. More than 50 Democrats ended up supporting the rule, clearing the way for a vote on final passage later in the evening.

Conservative House Republicans have objected to the deal brokered by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden, with just days before the U.S. is expected to run out of money to pay its bills. Some members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus have threatened to call a vote to oust McCarthy from the speakership over the deal.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves, one of the Republicans who brokered the deal with the White House, expressed frustration that the nation has accumulated so much debt, but touted the bill's "historic" savings and urged his colleagues to pass the legislation.

"It is absolutely historic," Graves said on the House floor. "For the first time ever, as a result of the strategic nature of this speaker, we're in a situation where we have legislation before us that will result in the greatest savings in American history."

The majority of the left wing of the Democratic Party is likely to vote against final passage, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal and Whip Greg Casar told reporters Wednesday, although they added that the majority of the 100 members of the caucus do not want the nation to default.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praised the president for doing an "extraordinary job under very difficult circumstances," but blasted Republican leadership for not being able to keep their party in lock step.

"The question that remains right now is what will the House Republican majority do? It appears that you may have lost control of the floor of the House of Representatives," Jeffries said ahead of the vote.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that while she finds the legislation "objectionable," it would avert a catastrophic default.

The deal would suspend the debt limit until the first quarter of 2025, after the 2024 elections. Under the agreement, domestic, non-defense spending would be kept roughly flat for 2024, and in 2025, the bill allows a limited increase of 1%.

The measure also overhauls the nation's permitting laws and specifically approves the remaining permits on a West Virginia natural gas pipeline championed by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. The bill rescinds unspent COVID-19 funds and adds work requirements for people on food assistance in their early 50s while eliminating work requirements for veterans and young adults leaving the foster care system.

Conservative Republicans said they'll vote against the legislation, accusing McCarthy of caving to Democratic demands. The bipartisan agreement cleared the House Rules Committee Tuesday night, over the opposition of some conservatives.

"Once you dissect the bill, this bill is un-American," GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina told reporters Tuesday. "It defies conservatism. No Republican in good conscience should support this."

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise on Tuesday said his team was having conversations with Republican members and answering their questions as they read through the bill.

At least two Democratic House members have said they won't be in Washington for health reasons. Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota said she dislocated her ankle, while Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross of North Carolina said she tested positive for COVID-19.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimates the U.S. will run out of funds by June 5 without action on the debt limit.

White House officials and House Republican negotiators worked at the Capitol and White House in a series of lengthy sessions to hammer out the details of a deal since Mr. Biden reengaged on the issue, after insisting for months that he would not negotiate on raising the debt ceiling.

President Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the Oval Office on May 22, 2023. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Once the House passes the bill, the Senate will take it up. On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor that senators should be prepared to move on this bill quickly once it is the Senate's turn to act.

"I cannot stress enough that we have no margin — no margin — for error," he said. "Either we proceed quickly and send this bipartisan agreement to the president's desk or the federal government will default for the first time ever." He instructed them in a letter earlier this week to "prepare for potential Friday and weekend votes."

Caitlin Yilek, Zachary Hudak and Jack Turman contributed to this report.