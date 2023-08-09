McKinney police: 15-year-old killed in accident near Roach Middle School

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - McKinney police has confirmed a death near Roach Middle School Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was on a bicycle and attempting to cross the intersection of Independence Parkway and George Washington Dr. when a driver hit him. Police say the driver stopped and tried to render aid.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy," said McKinney Police Department Public Information Officer Carla Marion Reeves.

Roach Middle School took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to ask people to be patient during first day of school drop-offs, saying, "An accident has occurred near Roach Middle School impacting the flow of traffic to our campus."

This story is developing.