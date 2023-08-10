Dallas police searching for missing 8-year-old Debroderick Washington

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Police Department is searching for missing 8-year-old Debroderick Washington.

Debroderick Washington, 8 Dallas Police Department

He was last seen August 10 at 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of N. Fitzhugh Avenue. Police described the child as 5 foot 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Washington was last seen wearing grey pants and a green shirt, police said. Additionally, police said he may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the department at (214) 671.4268.