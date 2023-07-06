Sources: Dallas police officer dies after suffering possible heart attack

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Dallas police officer has died after possibly having a heart attack, sources tell CBS News Texas.

He was reportedly found around 4 p.m. in his apartment parking lot in the 2700 block of Duncanville Road on July 6. He was off-duty but had just returned home from work when he collapsed, according police.

The officer was assigned to Southwest Patrol and had worked with the department for 31 years.

He was all set to retire as early as next month.