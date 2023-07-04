Dallas police investigating how 8-year-old was shot in bed
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot while in bed.
Police say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. on July 2 in the 8000 block of Rothington Road in Dallas.
No one else inside the apartment was injured, according to police.
There is no information on a potential suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detective Jeffrey Gaston at 214-671-4267.
This investigation is ongoing.
