Dallas police investigating how 8-year-old was shot in bed

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot while in bed. 

Police say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. on July 2 in the 8000 block of Rothington Road in Dallas.

No one else inside the apartment was injured, according to police. 

There is no information on a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detective Jeffrey Gaston at 214-671-4267.

This investigation is ongoing.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 8:09 AM

