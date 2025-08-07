Dallas mom turns grief into purpose after losing daughter to addiction

Coco Green works at Youth 180, a nonprofit in Dallas.

"Youth 180 is what we like to call a substance use disorder prevention, intervention and treatment program," Green said.

Coco helps moms and dads navigate those tough teenage years, when kids can start experimenting with drugs and alcohol. It's a program she said she could have used when raising her daughter, Stormee.

A mother's love and heartbreak

"Stormee Marie is her name, and she was a storm to be reckoned with at times," Green said. "I loved her fiercely."

"My daughter was about 17 and I noticed a change in her behavior," Green said. "She started using substances and over the course of the years the addiction just grew stronger and stronger."

After graduating from high school, Stormee got pregnant and gave birth to a son. Green hoped motherhood might change her daughter's habits.

"I kept getting so angry at her, like why can't you choose your child over the substances. Now I know, it's sometimes a choice," Green said.

A devastating phone call

Green gained legal custody of her grandson to keep him safe. Then she got a phone call.

"I saw lights, there were ambulances and police cars, and I screamed, I have Narcan, I have Narcan, because I thought this is such a small town, they might not know about Narcan. But it was too late, it was too late," Green said.

Stormee was gone.

"I always say the first worst day of my life was getting that phone call and the second was having to tell him his mommy wasn't here," Green said.

Turning grief into purpose

That's why she works at Youth 180 — to help parents avoid what she endured.

"Being able to speak to parents in the world and say, you need to be more involved, recognize they cannot make those choices and be there for them so you don't have to get the phone call I got," Green said.

A legacy through her grandson

And to make sure her daughter's memory carries on.

"I see her in my grandson, which is a beautiful thing. He giggles like she does and that's the hope that I have, for a better future for him," Green said.