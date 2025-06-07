Strong, severe storms to bring large hail, high winds and heavy rain to North Texas this weekend

Happy Saturday!

If you thought it was a toasty morning, just get ready for Saturday afternoon. Highs for the day will top out above average in the mid-90s, but factoring in the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, the heat index value will be in the triple digits!

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday and Sunday due to the oppressive heat. In addition to the warmth, severe storms will be possible overnight tonight, Sunday night and Monday afternoon and evening.

Saturday, most of North Texas will stay mostly sunny and dry. However, conditions change from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Isolated to scattered severe storms are likely.

By Sunday morning, conditions will be clear, and sunny skies will remain throughout the day. However, a cold front will bring an active forecast by the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level 3 out of 5 threat for widespread severe potential.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with a significant risk for damaging winds 70 mph or stronger and large hail. The timing looks to be around 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

By Monday, the front will stall in Central Texas. This could ignite even more storms, especially to the south of the I-20 corridor during the late afternoon and evening. A level 1 out of 5 threat is shown below.

The weather pattern continues moving into the rest of the next week. The First Alert Weather Team will watch for the potential for more strong to severe development on Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, which will at least keep temperatures cooler in the 80s. Stay tuned for the latest updates!