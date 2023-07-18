Watch CBS News
Dallas firefighters working to contain 6-alarm blaze at east Oak Cliff church

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) Dallas firefighters are currently battling a six-alarm blaze at an east Oak Cliff church.

The initial call came in at 1:54 p.m. for the fire at the Saintsville Church of God, located at 2200 South Marsalis Ave. 

Responding crews found smoke coming from the vents of the structure. The property for the church was bought 50 years ago.

No injuries have been reported and this remains a developing story.

