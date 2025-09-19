Some D4vd concert dates canceled as police investigate death of 15-year-old girl found in singer's Tesla

The remaining dates for the d4vd Withered 2025 World Tour appear to have been canceled, as a Los Angeles police investigation continues following the discovery of the body of a teenage girl stuffed in the trunk of a car registered to the singer and songwriter.

On Wednesday, the day the identity of the deceased teenager was released, the d4vd Seattle show scheduled that night was canceled. Online ticket portals for upcoming d4vd shows in San Fransico and Los Angeles, including Saturday night at The Greek Theatre, list the events as canceled.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not announced a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, and detectives have said so far that there is no indication that a crime occurred, and no arrests have been made.

The body of Rivas was discovered inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to David Anthony Burke, who uses the stage name d4vd, which was impounded at Hollywood Tow yard. Police responded on Sept. 8 to reports of a foul smell and found the human remains inside a bag in the car.

A few days earlier, the Tesla was towed to the yard after it had been parked on a Hollywood Hills street for over 72 hours. A neighbor said the Tesla was abandoned in the 1400 block of Bluebird Avenue for weeks.

The 20-year-old artist was on the North American leg of an international tour at the time of the body's discovery, and police said he was cooperating with the investigation. Late Wednesday night, Los Angeles police and detectives were seen at a home on Bluebird Avenue, near the spot where the Tesla was towed from. They have not confirmed if the investigation was related to the discovery of Rivas' body.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Rivas was reported missing from Lake Elsinore last year. A "Missing Person" flyer states that she was last seen on April 5, 2024, after leaving her home at 9 p.m. that day.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to representatives for the singer but has not yet heard back. The European leg of his tour was scheduled to run through Nov. 4.