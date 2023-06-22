Cleanup continues in Denton County following overnight storms
TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Four hours south of the tiny town of Matador, where a severe storm killed at least four people overnight, the cleanup continues in Sanger.
Lighting struck a home under construction there and other areas saw rain and strong winds. High winds sent trees swaying at a Buccees in Ennis and a transformer blew.
Storms kept pushing south, hitting Teague two and half hours southeast of Sanger. Buildings were badly damaged, including a nail shop. Winds ripped off the awning of an old convenience store in downtown, sending debris flying.
There were no reports of injuries.
Wednesday's severe weather came six days after a tornado left three people dead and more than 100 injured in Perryton in the northern Texas Panhandle.
