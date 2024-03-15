City of Ennis sees major economic boost ahead of April 8th eclipse

ENNIS – Business is booming as preparations continue to be made in the city of Ennis for next month's total solar eclipse.

The rural city is taking every day leading up to April 8th very seriously, as an opportunity to showcase everything they have to offer.

"As much as we love bluebonnets, it's nice to throw something else into the mix for once!" saaid A'Lara Smith with the city's Office of Economic Development.

The economic impact is significant for Ennis, a city that has spent years rebuilding its historic downtown Main Street after being hit by an EF-1 tornado back in 2013.

Fast forward and every hotel for April 8th is already fully booked, and restaurants and businesses are thriving.

"We've seen people ordering stuff nonstop since January," Smith said.

She oversees the Ennis Bluebonnet Spirit Shop. She says since January, they've seen a 250 percent increase in sales due to their eclipse merchandise.

"We have eclipse shirts, magnets, pins and more," Smith said.

City staff says everyone is expecting a business boost like they've never seen before.

They predict anywhere from 50,000 to 250,000 people could descend on the city on April 8th.

Their totality is expected to be one of the longest experiences in the United States.

"It's an exciting thing to witness," Smith said.