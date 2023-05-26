Missing Benbrook teen believed to be with 'people connected to human trafficking,' police say

BENBROOK (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Benbrook police are asking for help locating a missing teenage girl believed to be associating with "people connected to human trafficking," the department said Friday.

Thirteen-year-old Alyiah Powell Benbrook Police Department

Thirteen-year-old Alyiah Powell was last seen May 17 at the McDonald's located at 4420 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth. Police said she may now be in Dallas, staying with an unknown person(s).

Alyiah is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and is reported to have a tattoo of "1952" on her left-hand knuckles and an unknown tattoo on one of her feet.

She has brown hair with recently added pink highlights and hazel eyes. Police said she also may have a nose/lip ring and fake eyelashes.

Anyone with information on Alyiah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Benbrook Police Department at 817-249-2752 ext. 6128 or jreese@benbrook-tx.gov