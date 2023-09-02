Watch CBS News
Local News

Attorney General Ken Paxton to speak at Labor Day picnic ahead of impeachment trial

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to speak during a Labor Day picnic open to the public Saturday.

The picnic begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held in Bob Woodruff Park North. 

Other speakers include Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, State Senator Angela Paxton, County Judge Chris Hill, County Sheriff Jim Skinner and Congressman Keith Self. This event comes just days before the historic impeachment trial for the embattled attorney general is set to begin on Sept. 5.

In a 121-23 vote over Memorial Day Weekend, the Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Paxton. 

Texas Attorney General Impeachment
The voting board is lit with a majority of green lights as the house votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Eric Gay / AP

The 20 articles of impeachment against him include allegations of abuse of public trust, being unfit for office, dereliction of duty and constitutional bribery. In short, Paxton is accused of abusing his office to benefit Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who donated $25,000 to his campaign and himself. 

Paxton is only the third Texas official, and second statewide, to be impeached. 

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on September 2, 2023 / 6:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.