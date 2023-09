DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - At least five people were transported to hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident involving 24 vehicles. All lanes of Eastbound I-30 are closed as the Dallas Sheriff's office clears the scene. Slick roads after overnight storms seem to be the cause of the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-30 at Ferguson Rd. all lanes are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. Dallas County Sheriff's Department Traffic Units are on the scene, we will update you when we receive more information and the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/IYFwCXhDDC — Dallas Sheriff’s Office (@Dallas_Sheriff) September 9, 2023