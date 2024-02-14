Arlington reveals third child attacked by coyote at city park, Federal workers arrive for trapping effort

ARLINGTON - Barricades and flashing warning signs punctuate the threat of aggressive coyotes at Arlington's Parkway Central Park. City leaders closed the park to the public Tuesday night after a coyote bit two children.

In a news release Wednesday, officials said they learned of a third child who got attacked. According to officials, the children were either on the playground or in the Parkway Central parking lot when the animal became aggressive. The incidents happened between February 10 and 13.

All of the victims have been treated and released from the hospital and will get post-rabies treatment.

"We have three traps, set game cams, and we've been scouring the area trying to locate the coyote or coyotes," Ashley Woolnough said.

Woolnough, Arlington's Animal Services manager, talked about the creature's behavior as they sought to catch and tranqilize.

"They're also more active right now due to breeding season," Woolnough said. "From February through March; during this time, they are more territorial, more aggressive and more active."

A partnership with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Wildlife Services was also announced to trap and remove the coyote(s).

"Coyotes, which are typically afraid of people, can be found throughout Arlington. Sightings may be common, but aggressive encounters have been rare here," Code Compliance Director Brian Daugherty said.

The city said coyotes removed from the park would get tested for rabies, and the families of the children who got bitten would receive the results.

"If you do spot wildlife, we encourage you to report it on our website so it can be appropriately tracked and addressed with our Animal Services staff," Daugherty said.

Meanwhile, people who use the park are having second thoughts about returning. Estrietta De Kluertz said she was at the park when one of the attacks happened with her four-year-old son.

"My husband and I have said we're probably not going to go back there unless they put fencing around where the woods is," De Kluertz said.

She said the woods are too close to the playground.

Parkway Central Park will remain closed until further notice. For more information, click here.