Arlington park closes after 2 kids bitten by coyote

ARLINGTON - The City of Arlington closed Parkway Central Park to the public Tuesday night after two children were bitten by a coyote.

The city said it made the decision to close the park after a second child was bitten on Feb. 10 by what it believes is the same coyote. The City said neither child was hospitalized.

Animal Services and police officers set traps and patrolled the park to tranquilize and trap the coyote, but they couldn't find it.

map of Parkway Central Park in Arlington
map of Parkway Central Park in Arlington CBSNewsTexas

The City said Animal Services will set additional traps at the park Tuesday evening and continue patrols to find and tranquilize the coyote. 

Parkway Central Park will remain closed to the public on Feb. 14. For more information, click here.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 8:29 PM CST

