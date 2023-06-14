Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for teen missing from Princeton

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

PRINCETON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a teenager who left her home in Princeton Tuesday. 

Ja'Myra La'Cole Strawder, 14, left, and Lee Carter, III, 34, right. Princeton Police Department

Ja'Myra La'Cole Strawder, 14, reportedly left her home voluntarily, police say. An AMBER Alert was issued due to the nature of the case. 

Lee Carter, III is wanted in connection with the case. He is 34 years old. 

Carter is driving a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Police describe Strawder as 5-foot-7 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt/hoodie with gray sweatpants and black slippers. 

Police believe Strawder is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Strawder, contact Detective Crawford at 469-307-6746, the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901 or Tip 411.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 9:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

