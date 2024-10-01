Amber Alert issued for teenage girl reported missing in Hurst

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday night.

The Hurst Police Department is searching for Zoe Rowbotham, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bluebonnet Drive and Arwine Drive. They say she was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911, or Hurst PD at 817-788-7180.

Zoe Rowbotham Texas Department of Public Safety

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.