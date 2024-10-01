Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert issued for teenage girl reported missing in Hurst

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday night.

The Hurst Police Department is searching for Zoe Rowbotham, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bluebonnet Drive and Arwine Drive. They say she was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.  

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911, or Hurst PD at 817-788-7180.  

zoe-rowbotham.jpg
Zoe Rowbotham   Texas Department of Public Safety

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.