Lewisville police issue AMBER Alert for 2 children abducted by their mother

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Lewisville police have issued an AMBER Alert for two children Thursday night.

Police said 8-year-old Chantelle Gwivaha and 6-year-old Jason Gwivaha were abducted by their biological mother, Alaina Rudenko, Thursday afternoon.

Chantelle Gwivaha and Jason Gwivaha Lewisville Police Department

Rudenko was last seen driving with the children in a silver 2019 Nissan Murano with Arkansas license plate ARE 13Y.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 972-219-3657.