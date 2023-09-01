Lewisville police issue AMBER Alert for 2 children abducted by their mother
LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Lewisville police have issued an AMBER Alert for two children Thursday night.
Police said 8-year-old Chantelle Gwivaha and 6-year-old Jason Gwivaha were abducted by their biological mother, Alaina Rudenko, Thursday afternoon.
Rudenko was last seen driving with the children in a silver 2019 Nissan Murano with Arkansas license plate ARE 13Y.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 972-219-3657.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.