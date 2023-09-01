Watch CBS News
Local News

Lewisville police issue AMBER Alert for 2 children abducted by their mother

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, Aug. 31
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, Aug. 31 02:59

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com)  Lewisville police have issued an AMBER Alert for two children Thursday night.

Police said 8-year-old Chantelle Gwivaha and 6-year-old Jason Gwivaha were abducted by their biological mother, Alaina Rudenko, Thursday afternoon.

8-year-old Chantelle Gwivaha and 6-year-old Jason Gwivaha
Chantelle Gwivaha and Jason Gwivaha Lewisville Police Department

Rudenko was last seen driving with the children in a silver 2019 Nissan Murano with Arkansas license plate ARE 13Y.  

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 972-219-3657.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.