AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson.

The Waxahachie Police Department says the Black girl is 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering. It also says she was seen Friday evening in Dallas on the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Law enforcement officials believe Tanya is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information, they're asking you to report it to the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.