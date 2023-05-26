AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls out of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing girls out of San Antonio.

Nine-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes. She is 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Texas Department of Public Safety

Two-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes were last seen around 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive in San Antonio.

Zylah is 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds and has curly black, ear-top length hair and brown eyes. No photo has been made available of the toddler.

Be on the lookout for a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate SWS6018. Texas Department of Public Safety

Officials believe the girls could be with 29-year-old suspect Julio Najar-Trevino in a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate SWS6018.

Suspect Julio Najar-Trevino, 29. He is described as a 6-foot tall Hispanic man weighing 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Texas Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information on the girls whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.