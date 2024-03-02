Watch CBS News
Local News

One northbound lane and all southbound lanes on I-35E reopen after semi-truck caught on fire

/ CBS Texas

All lanes on 1-35E closed after semi-truck fire
All lanes on 1-35E closed after semi-truck fire 00:30

NORTH TEXAS - Some lanes on I-35E have reopened after closing due to a semi-truck catching on fire near Valley Ridge North Blvd early Saturday morning.

By 11:00 a.m., crews were able to reopen two southbound main lanes and one northbound main lane, along with the service roads. 

James Kunke with the City of Lewisville says the remaining lanes will stay closed while crews continue to address the aftermath of the fire and fuel spill in the express lane.

One driver was transported to the hospital with burns on his arms, while two other people declined treatment. 

thumbnail-image001.png
thumbnail-image001-2.png
thumbnail-image001-4.png
thumbnail-image001-5.png

First published on March 2, 2024 / 9:43 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.