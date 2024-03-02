One northbound lane and all southbound lanes on I-35E reopen after semi-truck caught on fire

All lanes on 1-35E closed after semi-truck fire

NORTH TEXAS - Some lanes on I-35E have reopened after closing due to a semi-truck catching on fire near Valley Ridge North Blvd early Saturday morning.

By 11:00 a.m., crews were able to reopen two southbound main lanes and one northbound main lane, along with the service roads.

James Kunke with the City of Lewisville says the remaining lanes will stay closed while crews continue to address the aftermath of the fire and fuel spill in the express lane.

One driver was transported to the hospital with burns on his arms, while two other people declined treatment.