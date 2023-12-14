Court seeks to place child abandoned at Baylor Medical Center

By Amelia Mugavero | CBS News Texas

DALLAS - It's is a case that shocked the entire DFW community -- little girl abandoned by her mother in a Dallas hospital. The first hearing in the case was held at a Dallas court Dec. 14 to figure out how to get the child into a safe home.

The court shared the girl's name is Alejandra. Earlier this month, the 6-year-old girl was found abandoned at the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas. Authorities said they believe her mother dropped her off.

At the hearing Thursday, the court granted a "5-day expedited home study" – which is a routine process for a caseworker to go in a home and make sure the home and parents are fit to take care of Alejandra.

Child Protective Services also told the court they are still looking for Alejandra's parents. The court also shared the parents would get supervised visitation rights if they come forward. Case workers told the court, the girl is enrolled in school and has no significant developmental issues, but added she will need extra schooling to get caught up.

The next review hearing for this case is scheduled for February 2.