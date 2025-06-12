Man says he's the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash

What we know so far about Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

A senior Indian police official told the country's national news agency ANI on Thursday that one person — a man who was in seat 11A on the doomed Air India flight to London that crashed soon after takeoff in the city of Ahmedabad — survived the catastrophe.

Air India later confirmed there was a "sole survivor" of the crash, identified as a "British national of Indian origin."

Indian media outlets spoke with a man in a local hospital who said he was U.K. citizen Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the person who had been listed in that seat on flight AI171, according to the flight manifest shared by Indian authorities.

"In relation to the question of a survivor, obviously we're establishing the facts and the investigation is ongoing," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.



Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, who initially told ANI there were no known survivors from the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed into the city, was later quoted by the same news agency as saying "the police found one survivor in seat 11A." He said the person was "in the hospital and is under treatment."

"Yes, one survivor is confirmed," said Dhananjay Dwivedi, principal secretary of the Gujarat state health department, according to the French news agency AFP, without identifying the person.

The back of Air India flight AI171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, western India, June 12, 2025. SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty

Dr. Dhaval Gameti at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital told The Associated Press that he had examined Ramesh and that while the crash survivor "was disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body... he seems to be out of danger."

Gameti told The AP that 186 bodies of passengers from the plane had been brought to the Civil Hospital.

Indian media outlets that spoke with Ramesh in the hospital said he had a ticket for the ill-fated flight showing his name and the 11A seat assignment.

"Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly," the Hindustan Times quoted Ramesh as saying. The newspaper said he reported suffering "impact injuries" to his chest, face and feet.

Video of the crash shows the plane flying low over buildings before dropping out of sight, followed by a massive explosion that sends a giant fireball into the air.

CBS News partner network BBC News spoke to Ramesh's cousin, Ajay Valgi, who is in the U.K. Valgi said he had spoken to Ramesh over the phone on Thursday.

"He only said that he's fine, nothing else," Valgi said.

He said Ramesh had been sitting next to his brother on the flight, but the brother's whereabouts are unknown.

"I'm feeling absolutely upset," Valgi said. "He's not just my cousin, he's also one of my best friends, as well."

