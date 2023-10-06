Advocates push for charges against woman who illegally operated dog boarding business in The Colony

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — In The Colony, animal advocates are pushing for animal cruelty charges against a local woman who was illegally operating a dog training and boarding business.

Animal Services reports she's not licensed and it appears pets were mistreated. One man even says she's responsible for his beloved husky's death.

To Chris Narimani and his family, every day with Tidus was a celebration.

"He was very outgoing, always talkative," he said. "He always wanted to be around us, always wanted to be playing with my with my other dog. I don't know how to process this. At first it was mixed emotions and then, all the sudden, really sad and now I really don't know what to think."

Narimani says last month, he dropped Tidus off at Levia Boarding and Training for a two-week stay. When he returned, he says he initially had trouble getting in contact with the owner because she wasn't responding to texts or calls. So, he emailed her.

"She responded back to me that my dog, Tidus, had bit her and she was now in the hospital recovering from a surgery and he had escaped," he said.

Narimani didn't believe this and says that through the investigation, he learned animal services was looking into other complaints.

The department's director says he's learned the business was operating out of two homes where they found dogs that appeared to be malnourished. Some had worms, parasites and Parvo.

The owner was told to cease operations. Narimani says he was told her father made a confession.

"That he had let the dog, Tidus, out overnight and that he died from supposedly heat exhaustion," he said. "When he found that out, he called Taylor, who told him to dispose of the body and he went and dumped him in the dumpster."

Animal Services has removed several dogs and says the owner is cooperating. CBS News Texas stopped by her business, but was told she wasn't home. Now, Narimani wants her held criminally responsible.

"I just want to make sure she is not able to take care of any more dogs," he said. "They should be able to prosecute them and charge them for something."

Police in The Colony told CBS News Texas they are currently investigating.