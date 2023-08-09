Who will win the Big Tex Choice Awards?

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas State Fair officials announced the top 10 finalists in the Big Tex Choice Awards Wednesday. All of the foods are separated into three different categories: Best Taste - Savory; Best Taste - Sweet; Most Creative.

Savory finalists

The State Fair of Texas

Deep fried cheesy crab tater bites

The State Fair of Texas

Deep fried pho

The State Fair of Texas

Loaded fries pizza

The State Fair of Texas

Ox'cellent soul roll

The State Fair of Texas

Turkey ribs

Sweet finalists

The State Fair of Texas

Biscoff delight

The State Fair of Texas

Bourbon banana caramel sopapillas

The State Fair of Texas

Fernie's Cherry Pie in the Sky

The State Fair of Texas

Sweet encanto

The State Fair of Texas

Trail-ade