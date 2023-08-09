Who will win the Big Tex Choice Awards?
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas State Fair officials announced the top 10 finalists in the Big Tex Choice Awards Wednesday. All of the foods are separated into three different categories: Best Taste - Savory; Best Taste - Sweet; Most Creative.
Savory finalists
Deep fried cheesy crab tater bites
Deep fried pho
Loaded fries pizza
Ox'cellent soul roll
Turkey ribs
Sweet finalists
Biscoff delight
Bourbon banana caramel sopapillas
Fernie's Cherry Pie in the Sky
Sweet encanto
Trail-ade
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.