Who will win the Big Tex Choice Awards?

By Johannah Grenaway, Nick Starling

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas State Fair officials announced the top 10 finalists in the Big Tex Choice Awards Wednesday. All of the foods are separated into three different categories: Best Taste - Savory; Best Taste - Sweet; Most Creative.

Savory finalists

2023-website-btca-deepfriedcheesytaterbites.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Deep fried cheesy crab tater bites

2023-website-btca-deepfriedpho.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Deep fried pho

2023-website-btca-loadedpizzafries.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Loaded fries pizza

2023-website-btca-oxcellentsoulroll.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Ox'cellent soul roll

2023-website-btca-turkeyribbs.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Turkey ribs

Sweet finalists

2023-website-btca-biscoffdelight.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Biscoff delight

2023-website-btca-bourbanbananacaramelsopapillas.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Bourbon banana caramel sopapillas

2023-website-btca-ferniesfriedcherrypieinthesky.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Fernie's Cherry Pie in the Sky

2023-website-btca-sweetencanto.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Sweet encanto

2023-website-btca-trail-ade.jpg
The State Fair of Texas

Trail-ade

