1 dead, 3 injured in Deep Ellum shooting

DALLAS — One person is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Dallas.

Police say the shooting, which started with a fight on the sidewalk, happened just before 3:00 a.m.

One victim walked into the hospital, while an ambulance took three others there. One of those three died at the hospital.

Authorities have not released any of the victims' names or ages, yet. They also have not named any suspects or persons of interest, yet. They're asking anyone with any information to call the Dallas Police Department.

