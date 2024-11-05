Dallas teachers to rally against school vouchers in Austin
One of Dallas ISD's largest teachers' unions said the legislature needs to invest more money in teachers and public school students across the state.
One of Dallas ISD's largest teachers' unions said the legislature needs to invest more money in teachers and public school students across the state.
The election results could reshape the landscape for Abbott's controversial education initiative.
Jack Fink covers the biggest political stories of the week in the latest episode of Eye on Politics.
Lawmakers at the Texas State Capitol on Friday rejected a bill that included taxpayer subsidies for some students to attend private school.
District leaders want to see state lawmakers add billions to public schools to boost salaries.
In recent months, UNT has invested in programs like artificial intelligence and data science.
The league also has plans for four additional expansion markets in 2026.
A federal judge has found the extreme heat in Texas prisons that don't have air conditioning is "plainly unconstitutional."
Jakes confirmed in an interview with the 'Today Show' that he had a massive heart attack.
The Tesla pushback began when CEO Elon Musk became the face of federal workers losing their jobs.
In recent months, UNT has invested in programs like artificial intelligence and data science.
The league also has plans for four additional expansion markets in 2026.
A federal judge has found the extreme heat in Texas prisons that don't have air conditioning is "plainly unconstitutional."
Jakes confirmed in an interview with the 'Today Show' that he had a massive heart attack.
The Tesla pushback began when CEO Elon Musk became the face of federal workers losing their jobs.
The I-Team followed the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office's human trafficking unit as it offered help to the women and men caught in prostitution stings.
Dozens of videos are posted to an account under the name Ahmer Saeed, featuring frightened sales staff along for the ride.
As Texas' measles outbreak grows, many North Texas doctors fear this is just the beginning, thanks to the increased vaccine hesitancy.
The new bill, introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), seeks to add layers of protection to Bitcoin ATM transactions.
In one Tarrant County ZIP code, nearly two out of every 100 newborns aren't surviving their first year of life.
President Trump on Wednesday said he is imposing a 25% tariff on automobiles not manufactured in the U.S.
Crockett is facing criticism for referring to Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as "Gov. Hot Wheels" while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles.
The Trump administration is moving to end the "Housing First" approach despite warnings from providers and homelessness experts that the shift won't work.
Trump has signed an executive order requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and mandating that all ballots be received by Election Day.
Consumer confidence continues to wane as Americans worry about the economy, jobs and their income.
At Fort Worth ISD's North Side High School, the sounds of an American sport on the field meet mariachi music in the stands.
With new foods, such as the "Drowning Taquitos" and the "Beso de Angel," Tony's Taco Shop owners say they don't take their success for granted.
Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.
Anchor Ken Molestina shows us how he makes his Cuban coffee for the CBS News Texas newsroom.
Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.
Less than two days after Delta Air Lines offered $30,000 to each passenger on board the flight that crashed and flipped in Toronto on Monday afternoon, the company is facing its first two lawsuits in the incident — and they likely won't be the last.
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is calling for a statewide ban on non-water additives, such as fluoride, in the public water system.
Last year, over 16 million vehicles drove on North Texas toll roads without paying, accumulating more than $69 million in unpaid tolls.
Activists are calling for a nationwide boycott of Target stores following the company's decision to roll back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Discount store chain Target says it's joining rival Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands in scaling back corporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
A federal judge has found the extreme heat in Texas prisons that don't have air conditioning is "plainly unconstitutional."
Evan White died from colon cancer days before his 29th birthday.
A group of North Texas moms are stressing a fentanyl poisoning can happen to anyone.
As of March 25, the outbreak in Texas was up to 327 cases.
Many allergy sufferers in North Texas are buzzing about a sweet remedy.
A Florida sheriff's office says a man drove his car into protesters gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Palm Beach County, but nobody was injured.
A one-of-a-kind Dallas small business is aiming to change the way you think about scent with a focus on clean beauty and the science behind fragrance.
The lack of affordable, high-quality childcare options is not only impacting working families, but the economy too.
These changes will take place May 28, right before the busy summer travel season.
President Trump's escalating trade war could impact the housing market in Texas, according to economists and industry experts.
The matchup marks the club's sixth home opener at Globe Life Field and 54th overall since moving to Arlington in 1972.
You're invited to a free Dallas Wings WNBA Draft watch party on April 14 at College Park Center in Arlington.
The New York Knicks defeated the Dallas Mavericks 128-113 on Tuesday night.
Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker have both made the opening day roster with the Texas Rangers, and the recent first-round draft picks will fill the final two spots in the rotation.
It's hard to beat playing Little League as a kid growing up; however, baseball has become an increasingly expensive activity for kids.
Police bodycam video shows the moments after "Bachelor" Sean Lowe was attacked by his own dog.
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home last week in a gated community in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Fans could hardly contain themselves when rock icon Kid Rock took the stage in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.
Carl Dean, the husband of Dolly Parton, died Monday in Nashville, the singer said in a statement.
"Anora" won big at the 2025 Oscars. Here's the full list of who won and was nominated for this year's Academy Awards.
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at Texas Health locations across North Texas celebrated Valentine's Day.
As Anthony Davis prepared for his debut game at the AAC, Dallas Mavericks fans took to the arena to protest the controversial trade.
CBS News Texas viewers got out and enjoyed the snow day on Thursday and send us all of their best photos. Take a look.
CBS News Texas captured the excitement and energy of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival through photos.
Cowtown lit up the streets of Downtown with smiles and lights during the annual Parade of Lights.