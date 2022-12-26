Texas AMBER Alert discontinued for Allyanna Hernandez, 12
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says Allyanna Hernandez, 12, was found unharmed.
Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department, described the incident as a "chaotic" scene that happened in a bar full of patrons.
A Euless man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a road rage shooting that left a woman injured.
On March 28 and 29, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in a Joint Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation in Denton County.
A Dallas ISD teacher killed in a confrontation with DeSoto police earlier this week had been released from their jail hours earlier.
A shooting in White Settlement turned into a brief police chase Thursday morning.
Here is what is likely to come next, according to a former prosecutor and law enforcement sources.
Ponnazhakan Subramanian was indicted by a grand jury on March 28.
Officials said a scammer will call citizens from a spoofed number, appearing to be coming from a loved one, and demand a payment for their release.
Mike Hill, 61, was one of six people killed in Monday's shooting at The Covenant School.
A routine day turned out to be anything but for North Forney High School junior Charles Atwood.
Texas outfielder Josh Smith was taken to a hospital after being hit in his face by a pitch in the Rangers' game against the Baltimore Orioles.
A cluster of storms raced up from the southwest moving toward the Metroplex Monday evening.
Taylor Swift super fan Jaylan Ford is still ecstatic after Swift left him with a moment – and a memento – he'll never forget.
The DEA is actively investigating concerns from additional cities, involving similar facilities and similar substances suspected in the overdoses.
State inspectors have tried gaining access to hundreds of North Texas schools as a part of a surprise intruder audit program ordered by Governor Greg Abbott after the Uvalde school shooting.
Kyle Morris and his daughter went to a Mavs game, like they had many times before. Just before halftime, she went to the restroom. That was the last time her father saw her that night.
"Unfortunately, not all carriers document settlements in writing and they utilize a practice known as 'swoop and settle' with an oral release," said State Representative Julie Johnson (D – Farmers Branch), who authored a bill that would outlaw oral automobile insurance releases.
"You are afraid to go to sleep because if you go to sleep without it, you might die. But if you go to sleep with it, it might kill you down the road," Janet Gray said.
Part of the solution: How an Oak Cliff school leads the way in use of research-based mental health tools for students.
"On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The charges stem from alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Attorney James Trusty, who represents Trump in another probe, told CBS News that the New York case is "ripe for motions."
A New York grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump.
Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on allegations related to a business records investigation related to a "hush money" payment.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the full scope may not be clear until after Jan. 1, one company owner pointed out, with many people still out of town for the holiday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned people not to eat raw cookie dough while the investigation continues.
"Cancer doesn't discriminate." A local survivor shares her story in hopes that she can help someone else identify the early signs.
For the first time in three years, states will check if people enrolled in the health care program still qualify. Many don't.
The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would end the national COVID-19 emergency declared by then-President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020.
Kidney cancer is among the 10 most common cancers in both men and women.
A majority of the nation's business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.
At their annual meeting, Visit Fort Worth touted that the city saw a record number of tourists in 2022.
When you're the last lone surviving store in any industry, you've earned the right to have fun and hype it up.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change.
The combined company will share a diverse audience and expansive social media reach. WWE is a social media powerhouse.
The NCAA has an entirely female crew working the national semifinals and championship game at the women's Final Four this weekend.
Grant McCasland was hired as Texas Tech's new coach Friday, getting a six-year contract with the Red Raiders a day after North Texas won the NIT title to wrap up that school's first 30-win season.
Robbie Grossman and Brad Miller homered in a big comeback for Texas to beat the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies 11-7 in the season opener.
The rapper-turned-country singer took home three awards on Sunday as an outsider who won over fans with his confessional songs.
The Lone Star State hosted one of the biggest nights in Country Music. The CMT Music Awards, typically held in Nashville, made a first-time stop in Austin.
It's one of the biggest nights in country music! Get a look and hear from the biggest stars as they walk the red carpet into the 2023 CMT Music Awards.
For singer-songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, it's been a perfectly natural road from Nashville to Broadway, as they bring country music and "Hee Haw"-style humor to the Great White Way.
CBS News Texas Meteorologists are currently watching a cluster of storms racing up from the southwest moving toward the Metroplex.
Enjoy the evening – severe weather is likely late tomorrow.
Super fan Jaylan Ford, an Arlington dancer, is still ecstatic after Swift left him with a moment – and a memento – he’ll never forget.
A string of overdoses have taken place, killing one, at North Texas halfway houses.
DART is now teaming up with Circuit and Toyota to offer West Dallas residents an easy and free way to get around.
Users sent in their own photos and video of the severe storms that rolled through on April 2.
The CMT Awards will be broadcasted live from the Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, April 2, on CBS News Texas starting at 7 p.m. It will also be available for live and on-demand streaming on Paramount Plus.
Many North Texans are recovering after severe storms rolled through Thursday evening.