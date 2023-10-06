Become a Sam's Club member for just $15 before the holidays: Last chance

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looks like the holidays came early: Sam's Club memberships are just $15 now, ahead of the Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping seasons. When you become a Sam's Club member, you'll gain access to exclusive Sam's Club deals on everything you need for the holidays, including gifts, food, household essentials, furniture and more. You also get discounts on gas for all that upcoming holiday travel.

Join the bulk retailer for $15 right now, or become a Plus member for just $55. Note that you'll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal, and you'll need to be a new member. Don't delay -- this hot membership deal expires on Oct. 22.

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

You can even get discounted gift cards at Sam's Club -- that's like free money in your pocket.

Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more.

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

You'll get access to members only deals during Sam's Club Super Savings (Oct. 10).

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can become a Sam's Club Plus member for just $55.

Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Why we like Sam's Club Plus memberships:

You'll get free shipping for online orders and free curbside pickup.

You'll receive 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year).

You'll get early access to certain Sam's Club deals

Best Sam's Club gift card deals



We've selected our favorite "free money" Sam's Club gift card deals and shared them below. While you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club right now as well, including this month's instant savings book deals and ongoing clearance deals.

Sam's Club restaurant gift card deals



Many of the best Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast.

Sam's Club video game gift card deals

These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of brand new releases at a discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals.

Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals

Don't pay full price -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.

