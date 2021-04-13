Wesley Lowery CBS News/John Paul Filo

Wesley Lowery reported extensively on the ground during several of the biggest stories of 2020 - including the police killings of George Floyd and Jacob Blake, as well as COVID-19's disproportionate impact on black Americans. He comes from the Washington Post, where he became one of the country's foremost journalists on race, law enforcement, and justice. Lowery won a Pulitzer Prize for his work on the Post's Fatal Force project and is a published author. His reporting and writing have been featured in The New York Times, The Boston Globe and The Wall Street Journal.