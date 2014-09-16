Tara Narula, M.D.

CBS News

Dr. Tara Narula is a board certified cardiologist and a CBS News medical contributor, assistant professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at The Zucker School of Medicine and associate director of the Cardiac Care Unit at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. She contributes to various CBS News broadcasts and platforms including "CBS this Morning," "CBS Evening News," "CBSN" and "CBS Sunday Morning."

She is also a frequent contributor to O, Oprah Magazine. She joined Lenox Hill Heart & Vascular Institute of New York in 2010 and provides outpatient consultative care as well as inpatient cardiac critical care. She is additionally board certified in Nuclear Cardiology, Echocardiography and Internal Medicine.

After graduating from Stanford University with degrees in Economics and Biology, she was founder and CEO of her own small business, Sun Juice Inc. Subsequently she obtained her medical degree at USC Keck School of Medicine where she graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha Society Honors. Dr. Narula completed her residency in internal medicine at Harvard University/Brigham and Women's Hospital and her fellowship training in cardiology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Narula is currently a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). She serves as a member for both the NYC Go Red for Women Committee and is a national spokesperson for the AHA. She is a recipient of the Super Doctors Award for NYC 2014-2018. Her interests include preventive cardiology, women's health and the management of coronary artery disease.