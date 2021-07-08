Tanya Rivero CBS News

Tanya Rivero is the weekday afternoon anchor for CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming network. On her live 1 p.m. ET show, she covers national and international news, as well as the breaking news of the day.

Rivero covers U.S. politics extensively and was the first broadcast journalist to interview Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a network. Early on, Rivero recognized the first-time candidate was making significant headway during her campaign to win the seat away from Joe Crowley; Rivero secured an interview with AOC before her win.

Rivero anchored extensive, live coverage of the 2020 election. On January 6, 2021, as insurrection at the U.S. Capitol began, Rivero was anchoring live coverage of the congressional vote to ratify the election results. Rivero regularly interviews U.S. lawmakers — most recently these include Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Tim Kaine, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Judy Chu.

She has overseen extensive, in-depth coverage of the nation's Covid-19 pandemic, and anchored an hour-long CBSN vaccine special, for which she interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci. Rivero anchored live, hours-long rolling coverage of the release of Robert Mueller's report of his investigation into Russian interference in 2016 presidential election. She also anchored rolling coverage of the U.S. strike against Syria, in response to the Assad regime's suspected use of chemical weapons.

Previously, Rivero was the host of "Lunch Break with Tanya Rivero" on WSJ Live, the Wall Street Journal's digital channel. Her daily show covered a wide range of issues, and she interviewed newsmakers from CEO's to heads of state to cultural icons.

Prior to that, Rivero worked as an anchor and correspondent for ABC News, anchoring "ABC News Now," "America This Morning," and "World News Now." Also at ABC News, she was the host of "Good Morning America Health," where she won awards for her health reporting, and "Good Money." She also reported as a correspondent for "Good Morning America," "Nightline," "World News with Diane Sawyer" and "Weekend World News with David Muir."

Before joining ABC News, Rivero was a reporter and fill-in anchor for WCBS-TV. She got her start in broadcast news as a "one-man-band" reporter for News 12 The Bronx; she was promoted to anchor after six months.

Rivero is a graduate of Yale University and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism. She was a professional ballet dancer with the New York City Ballet, prior to attending Yale. Rivero lives in Manhattan with her husband, two sons, a rescue dog, and a Ragdoll cat.