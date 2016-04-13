CBS News

Ryan Kadro is executive producer of "CBS This Morning," overseeing all aspects of America's fastest growing morning news broadcast.

Kadro has been with the broadcast since its development in 2011 and launch in 2012. He was named co-executive producer of "CBS This Morning" in December 2015.

Kadro is an experienced producer and seasoned morning news leader. During his tenure, "CBS This Morning" has earned a distinguished Peabody Award, a George Polk Award, two News & Documentary Emmys and one Daytime Emmy. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News' division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. His work has been nominated for nine Emmy Awards.

Kadro has been part of the "CBS This Morning" management team since the broadcast was conceived. He started as a senior producer in 2011, where he created the news features unit and within the first year began overseeing the 8 a.m. hour. He was then promoted to senior broadcast producer in 2013, a position he held until being named co-executive producer.

In his various roles with the broadcast, Kadro has been integral in the defining moments of "CBS This Morning," including the ongoing coverage of the political campaigns and the breaking news coverage of the Paris and Brussels terror attacks, the manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. He also oversaw many of the broadcast's interviews and profiles of major newsmakers from the worlds of business, entertainment and politics.

He joined CBS News in 2010 as a supervising producer working on features and production for "The Early Show."

Prior to CBS News, Kadro worked as a supervising producer on NBC's "Last Call with Carson Daly" and "NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly."

He started his broadcasting career in 2001 as a researcher on "Last Call" and was steadily promoted during his tenure until leaving in 2009. Kadro got his start in broadcasting as a page at NBC.

Kadro is a graduate of Albion College. He lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife and two children.