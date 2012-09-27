Richard Schlesinger CBS News

Richard Schlesinger is a correspondent for "48 Hours" and also contributes reports to "CBS Sunday Morning."

Schlesinger, an award-winning journalist, has covered many national and international stories, ranging from mass shootings at a Newtown, Conn. Elementary school and Aurora, Colo., movie theater to feature fare such as a profile of actor Fyvush Finkel and a report on a company that designs book collections.

During his career, he's examined stories involving the economic realities of America's middle class, marriage and divorce, the arts, and athletes and violence.

As a correspondent on "48 Hours," he's gone head-to-head in interviews with killers, helped push long-term investigations into cold cases, and continued reporting some stories for more than a dozen years.

Schlesinger, who is known as a terrific news writer, has earned two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards and 10 Emmy Awards. He earned his first duPont-Columbia Award for his work on the 1997 documentary "CBS Reports: Enter the Jury Room." He was also part of the team coverage of the Newtown, Conn., elementary school shooting which earned CBS News a 2014 duPont-Columbia award.

He joined CBS News in 1984 as a reporter in the network's Miami bureau, where he covered stories throughout the southeastern United States and South America. He moved to the CBS News northeast bureau in 1987.

At CBS News, Schlesinger has worked in virtually every area and on all platforms served by the division.

Previously, he's been a reporter for the "CBS Evening News" and has been a substitute anchor for the networks morning news and weekend editions of the "CBS Evening News."

Before joining CBS News, Schlesinger was the Washington bureau chief for the Post-Newsweek television stations (1980-1984). He had previously been a political reporter for WPLG-TV Miami (1976-80) where he won a Sigma Delta Chi Award.

He was born in New York and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1976 with a degree in journalism.