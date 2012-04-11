Nancy Lane is the vice president and senior executive producer of Programming & Development for CBS News Digital. In this role, she focuses on expanding livestream operations within CBS Interactive, including for international, sports, entertainment and other verticals. She is also responsible for the expansion of enterprise reporting within existing franchises and with new programming opportunities, and she oversees MoneyWatch, branded content and video operations.

Lane oversaw the creation and launch of CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital news network, in 2014 and has driven various new content initiatives that have since expanded CBSN's original content slate. These include the launch of daily current affairs program "Red & Blue" and the CBSN Originals documentary series. To date, CBSN has streamed 29 Originals, covering a wide range of topics that take a deep dive into the key issues driving the national and global conversation. In addition, Lane was integral to the launch of "CBSN: On Assignment," a limited-run prime time series highlighting CBSN's distinctive reporting style that premiered on the CBS Television Network in June 2017.

Prior to joining CBS News Digital, Lane was senior vice president of editorial for CNN/U.S., where she directed newsgathering operations, including rapid response to breaking news and in-depth coverage of ongoing and exclusive stories. She also oversaw affiliate desks, domestic bureau chiefs, guest booking and the deployment of CNN's domestic newsgathering resources.

Previously, Lane served as vice president and news director of CNN/U.S. Lane joined CNN in 1981 as an intern in its New York City bureau, and subsequently served as an assignment editor, field and line producer, senior political producer, New York executive producer, Washington executive producer and deputy Washington bureau chief.

She graduated from City University of New York-Hunter College. Lane is based at CBS News headquarters in New York.