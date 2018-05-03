CBS News

Mosheh Oinounou is the executive producer of the "CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor," a role he has held since February 2018. He joined CBS News in 2011 and has been integral to the launch of several key programming initiatives throughout the news division.

Oinounou served on the management team that created CBSN, becoming the first executive producer of the 24/7 live, streaming news service in 2014. More recently, he oversaw "CBSN: On Assignment," a new docu-style, newsmagazine primetime series which aired on the CBS Television Network in the summer of 2017.

He also contributed to the launch of "CBS This Morning" upon joining as a senior producer for the program (2011-2014), where he oversaw Washington and political coverage for the program, including several interviews with Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush and a wide range of business and political leaders. He later helped to coordinate daily coverage out of New York.

In 2014, he was brought in to help manage the launch of CBSN, the first-of-its-kind 24/7 live streaming network news service. As CBSN's first executive producer, Oinounou led the hiring and build-out of the editorial, operations and production teams. He then oversaw daily editorial coverage and CBSN's expansion to seven days a week, including the integration and launch of the "CBS Weekend News" on the broadcast network. He later oversaw "CBSN: On Assignment," a new docu-style for its launch in the summer 2017. He was responsible for the development and editorial content of that program.

Prior to joining CBS News, Oinounou served as the international editor for Bloomberg Television where he managed foreign news coverage. He also managed onsite coverage of the 2011 Sendai earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Before Bloomberg Television, Oinounou was a producer and researcher at Fox News Channel for "Fox News Sunday." He also served as a Capitol Hill producer and an embedded campaign reporter for the network covering the 2008 presidential campaigns of Rudy Giuliani and John McCain.

Oinounou has been honored with a 2013 Emmy Award for Outstanding Investigative Journalism as the senior producer for "CBS This Morning's" report "Exposing the Business of Congress." While at CBSN, the service won a 2016 Webby Award.

A native of Prairie View, Illinois, he has an M.A. in security policy studies and B.A. in political communication from the George Washington University.