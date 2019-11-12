Mola Lenghi CBS News/John Paul Filo

Mola Lenghi is a correspondent for CBS News based in New York. Lenghi reports for all programs and platforms, including the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," "CBS This Morning," and CBSN, CBS News' digital streaming news service.

Lenghi began his career with CBS News in May 2017 as a Washington, D.C.-based correspondent for CBS Newspath, the 24/7 newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world.

While at CBS News, Lenghi has covered a wide variety of national and international stories, including a series of deaths of U.S. tourists in the Dominican Republic; the Trump administration; the ongoing lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies selling opioids; the sexual abuse case against and eventual death of businessman Jeffrey Epstein; the government shutdown; the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz, and disastrous mudslides in California. He was also part of CBS News' extensive coverage of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and coverage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Before joining CBS Newspath, Lenghi spent three years as a general assignment reporter at WUSA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C.

Prior to WUSA-TV, Lenghi spent two years at KXAS-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he would report on stories that resonated nationally, such as the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, that killed 15 people and the 2011 World Series.

He began his broadcasting career at WPDE-TV in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He spent five years covering breaking news, including wild fires, hurricanes, presidential campaigns, debates and political scandals.

Lenghi earned an Emmy Award in 2015 for his reporting on the disappearance of Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old girl who disappeared in 2014 and has never been found.

Lenghi was born in Fort Collins, Colo. and grew up in Vienna, Va. He earned a bachelor's degree in history and journalism from Coastal Carolina University.