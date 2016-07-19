Mireya Villarreal CBS News

Mireya Villarreal is a CBS News correspondent based in Los Angeles. She joined CBS News in July 2015, and her reporting has been featured across CBS News broadcasts and platforms including "CBS This Morning," the "CBS Evening News," and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service.

At CBS News, Villarreal has covered a wide range of breaking news stories including the school shooting at Umpqua Community College in Oregon and the Environmental Protection Agency's contaminated water leak into the Colorado River in Durango, Colo. She has also reported on the devastating wildfires in California that burned 36,000 acres in June 2016, as well as and the methane gas leak in Porter Ranch, Calif., that caused thousands to evacuate their homes.

Villarreal is a veteran investigative reporter who covered consumer issues and exposed government corruption across Texas before she joined CBS News. She won Emmy awards for uncovering excessive spending by DFW International Airport executives, reporting on a system that allowed Texas school district employees to resign after wrongdoing, and exposing a real estate scam that targeted San Antonio homebuyers, which eventually sparked legal investigations into two local companies. She is also the recipient of two Texas Associated Press awards for stories on immigration and child safety.

Previously, Villarreal reported for KTVT-TV, the CBS owned and operated station in Dallas. Earlier, she worked at WOAI-TV in San Antonio from 2008 to 2012 and KRGV-TV in Rio Grande Valley, Texas from 2005 to 2008. She began her journalism career at KGNS-TV in Laredo, Texas, as a weekend sports anchor and reporter.

Villarreal is a native of the Texas Rio Grande Valley and graduated from the University of Texas Pan-American in 2001.