Maureen Maher CBS News

Maureen Maher is a correspondent for "48 Hours."

Since being named to the "48 Hours" team in 2003, Maher has spearheaded investigations into international and national adoptions; anchored an in-depth report on the reasons behind a crime spike in Chicago; and examined and helped solve cold cases.

Maher's extensive journalism experience includes reporting on the war on terror; the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan; the 2002 hotel bombing in Kenya; the Enron scandal; the crisis in Kosovo; and many significant national stories such as wildfires and hurricanes.

Prior to joining "48 Hours", Maher was a Dallas-based correspondent for CBS News from 1999-2002, where she reported primarily for the "CBS Evening News."

Before that, Maher was a correspondent for CBS Newspath, the network's 24-hour television newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world. While based in Chicago, Maher covered major stories across the United States, including the impeachment of President Clinton. She joined CBS Newspath in 1997.

Earlier in her career, Maher was a morning anchor and reporter for WJRT-TV Flint, Mich. (1995-1997) where she covered the Oklahoma City bombing and the Decker farm raid. Maher was a reporter for WJBK-TV Detroit and an anchor and reporter for WWJ-AM, the CBS-owned radio station in Detroit (1992-1995).

She began her broadcasting career at WLUW-FM Chicago as a morning drive news anchor (1991-1992).

Maher's work on "48 Hours": The War in Chicago was honored with a Salute to Excellence Award from The National Association of Black Journalists. Her report on international adoption, "48 Hours": The Lost Children, earned a 2010 Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio, Television & Digital News Association (RTNDA). Maher's reporting was part of CBS News' coverage of the Newtown school shooting, which won the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Silver Baton in 2014.

Maher was born just outside Detroit. She was graduated from Loyola University in 1991 with a bachelor of arts degree in communications.