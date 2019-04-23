Jose Andino CBS News

Jose Andino is CBS News' senior vice president of Human Resources. Andino will report to the company's Chief People Officer Laurie Rosenfield and Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer, CBS News, while also working closely with Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, executive vice president of strategic professional development.

Andino, a human resources executive with over 20 years of experience in the media industry, brings a broad range of expertise to the position. His experience in both English and Spanish-language media spans news operations, cable and broadcast networks, local news stations, studio operations, film, digital and audiovisual services. In his new role, Jose will focus on overall human resources strategy for CBS News as well as employee relations, programs and processes, cultural and leadership development, employee education and development, and compensation and benefits for the division.

Most recently, Andino served as vice president of Human Resources at Mediapro US where he was responsible for leading Mediapro's overall human resources strategy, talent acquisition, leadership development, programs and processes, organizational design and cultural development, employee education and development, compensation and benefits, and employee relations.

Previously, Andino was the senior vice president of People & Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment for two years. Prior to Sony, he worked at NBC Universal for 12 years where he played a vital role in helping the company enter the Spanish-language market during an era marked by high growth in cable networks and major changes in the broadcast industry. During that time, Andino held numerous leadership positions within the company's human resources division, including VP of Human Resources for NBC Universal Entertainment, VP of Human Resources for Telemundo Media, HR Director for KNBC, and HR Director for CNBC. He served as a key change agent to improve the level of diversity and inclusion within NBC Entertainment, and helped develop and implement diversity strategy for the division. Also, Andino partnered with the NBC Universal Chief Diversity Officer and other senior leaders to drive diversity efforts.

Prior to NBC Universal, he was an HR director at CNN, where he began his media career working as one of the key members of the start-up team that launched CNN en Español in Atlanta.

Andino, who holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University, is from the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.