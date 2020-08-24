Johnny Green Jr. Drew Hyman

Johnny Green Jr. is the vice president of News Services at CBS News overseeing Newspath, the division's affiliate news service.



Green joined CBS News after spending five years at WBZ-TV in Boston. Most recently, Green was vice president and news director. He joined WBZ in 2015 as assistant news director.



His work has earned several Emmy Awards. Also, during his tenure at WBZ, the station won an Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence. In a career that spans more than 20 years, Green has led the coverage on several major news stories, including the deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia and the Merrimack Valley house explosions in Massachusetts.



Prior to working at WBZ, Green was an executive producer at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia. Before that, he was an executive producer at WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh and earlier at WPDE-TV in Myrtle Beach.



Green began his career as a producer at WCTI-TV in New Bern, N.C., before stops at WCNC-TV and WSOC-TV in Charlotte and WRAL-TV in Raleigh.



Green is a member of the CBS Diversity Council and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. He also served on the board of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts and as a member of the Racial Equity Advisory Board in Boston. He has also served as a C-Suite member of the Partnership Organization in Boston.



Green is a South Carolina native and a graduate of North Carolina Central University in Durham. He has one daughter.