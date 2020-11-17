Jeff Berardelli CBS News

Jeff Berardelli is CBS News' meteorologist and climate specialist. Berardelli reports for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including "CBS This Morning," the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," and CBSN, the 24/7 digital streaming news service, CBS News Radio, CBSNews.com and CBS Newspath.

At CBS News, Berardelli reports on extreme weather events such as the unprecedented 2020 hurricane and wildfires seasons. As a meteorologist, he provides weather forecasts while the events are ongoing but also, utilizing his specialty in climate, he puts these extreme weather events into their climate change context. In addition, Berardelli consistently produces original climate and environmental video stories for CBSN, articles for CBSNews.com and a weekly Climate Change Makers segment for CBS News Radio.

Previously, Berardelli spent most of his career working as on-camera meteorologist for local TV stations, mainly within the CBS Owned-and Operated television group or at CBS affiliates. In his 25-year broadcast career he has worked at WCBS-TV in New York City, WFOR-TV in Miami, WTSP-TV in Tampa, WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach as well as TV stations in Buffalo and Elmira, New York. Since 2003, Berardelli has worked on and off for CBS News as a freelance meteorologist.

Berardelli graduated from Cornell University in 1997 with a B.S. in atmospheric sciences. Recently he attended graduate school and received his master's degree in Climate and Society from Columbia University. When he is not working, ideally, he is scuba diving, kayaking, fishing or traveling.

Berardelli lives with his wife Christy and dog Millie in Manhattan.