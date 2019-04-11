Diana Miller CBS/John Paul Filo

Diana Miller is the executive producer of "CBS This Morning," a role she has held since April 2019. Miller has been with the program since 2014 and previously served as senior broadcast producer.

Miller is an Emmy, Peabody, and DuPont award-winning producer and proven newsroom leader. She has led the broadcast in recent months as it gained critical acclaim for numerous exclusive interviews and groundbreaking reporting, including investigations into the Catholic Church abuse scandal; an exclusive interview with embattled Virginia governor Ralph Northam; the first interviews with 2020 presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Beto O'Rourke; the first interviews with the two women who allege Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted them, and Gayle King's exclusive interview with R. Kelly and interviews with his accusers. Miller also co-executive produced "The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly" primetime special, which delivered a significant audience and ratings victory for the network.

Miller joined "CBS This Morning" in 2014 as a senior producer and was named senior broadcast producer in June 2016, responsible for overseeing the daily editorial programming and staffing of the two-hour program. Miller has overseen award-winning investigations and enterprise reporting such as Norah O'Donnell's Emmy-winning report on sexual assault in the U.S. Air Force Academy. She has led breaking news coverage of pivotal stories, including the Las Vegas massacre; hurricanes Harvey and Maria; terror attacks in Paris and Brussels; the 2016 presidential election; the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the funeral of President George H.W. Bush, among numerous other events. Miller also played a prominent role in the live broadcasts of "CBS This Morning" from the National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Observatory, and The White House.

Miller began her career at CNN and "Anderson Cooper 360," covering major national, international, and political news including the 2004 and 2008 presidential elections, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Hurricane Katrina, and the earthquake in Haiti. From there, Miller produced and helped launch a variety of programs including "Live from The Couch" on CBS station WLNY, "Anderson" at Telepictures, and "The Seven" at MTV.

Miller graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.